iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

