iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIA opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
