iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

