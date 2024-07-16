iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.31. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

