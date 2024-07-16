iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $221.44. 10,895,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,135,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $221.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.