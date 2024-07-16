iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $54,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $281.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.