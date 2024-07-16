iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

