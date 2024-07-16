iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

