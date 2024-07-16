iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 572.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 201.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 151,795 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 194.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $260.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

