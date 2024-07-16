iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

