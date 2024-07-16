iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Decreased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

