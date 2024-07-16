iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Reduced by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 463,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

