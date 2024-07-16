Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
ISPR opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $443.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.84.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
