Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Iteris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ITI shares. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iteris

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.