Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IZOZF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

