Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

