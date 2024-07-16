Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.49 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $438.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

