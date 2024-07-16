Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,613 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

