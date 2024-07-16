Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 78.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.