Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $3,881.42 and a 1 year high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

