JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

