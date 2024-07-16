JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
