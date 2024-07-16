Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

