Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.0 %

JRSH stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

