Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.5 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.47.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

