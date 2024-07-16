Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.5 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.47.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.