JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $277,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 43.3% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 43.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 155,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.77.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

