Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

