Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

