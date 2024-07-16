Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Bey Douglas LLC

Bey Douglas LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $359.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

