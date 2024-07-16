JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $210.59 and last traded at $207.96, with a volume of 1217108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.94.

The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

