JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,530,000 after purchasing an additional 462,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. The company has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $211.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

