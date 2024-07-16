JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.16.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $211.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

