JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $113,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $211.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

