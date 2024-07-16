JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.16.

JPM opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $211.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

