K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

