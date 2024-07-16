Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,807.5 days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
Shares of KSANF stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
