Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,807.5 days.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of KSANF stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.