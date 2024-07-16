Karooooo (KARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karooooo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KARO

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.