Keith Sadler Sells 11,950 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($92,209.18).

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 574 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 457.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,188.89 and a beta of 0.69. Warpaint London PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 262.23 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.52) price target on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

