Keith Sadler Sells 11,950 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($92,209.18).
Warpaint London Price Performance
Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 574 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 457.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,188.89 and a beta of 0.69. Warpaint London PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 262.23 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.43).
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W7L
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.