Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.23.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

