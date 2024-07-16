KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,702 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.77.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

