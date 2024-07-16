Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY24 guidance at $1.22 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.220-1.220 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.