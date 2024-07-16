Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGSPF opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

