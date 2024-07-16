Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPF opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
