Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 0.3%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50. 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiwetinohk Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$126.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.0545746 EPS for the current year.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.
