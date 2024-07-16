Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $61.35.
About Konecranes
