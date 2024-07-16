Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Kunlun Energy Trading Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.
Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kunlun Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.