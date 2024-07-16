Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

