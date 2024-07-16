KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNKZF opened at C$64.78 on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$50.45 and a 52 week high of C$66.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.51.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.