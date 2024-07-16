L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

LHX traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $236.40. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

