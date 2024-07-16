Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance

LABFF stock opened at C$90.61 on Tuesday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$90.61 and a one year high of C$90.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.38.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Spain and internationally. The company provides products for cardiology, osteoarticular/women's health, anesthesia /pain, diagnostic imaging contrast agents, central nervous system, urology, endocrinology, respiratory, and primary healthcare areas.

