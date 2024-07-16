Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance
LABFF stock opened at C$90.61 on Tuesday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$90.61 and a one year high of C$90.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.38.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.