Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.61 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.