Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

