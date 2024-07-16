Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.10. 81,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 71,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

