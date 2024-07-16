Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

